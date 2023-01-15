NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — An 88-year-old man with dementia was reported missing in Newark on Sunday, officials said.

Baliva Riva-Veneira was last seen around 5 p.m. near Filmore Street and Ferry Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. Riva-Veneira is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

The missing man was last seen wearing a white coat with fur on the outside. He also had on black sweat pants, black sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with information can call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.orgNewark Police Division or through the Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.