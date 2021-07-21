Man wanted for sexual assault of woman held at knifepoint at NJ park: officials

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault that took place at New Jersey park on Sunday, prosecutors in Somerset County said Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 9:07 p.m., when police received a call about a sexual assault at Duke Island Park in Bridgewater Township. Officers then met with an adult woman who reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown man while riding her bike in the park.

The woman told police the man came up behind her when she stopped momentarily to use her phone and then held a knife to her throat, demanding money. The victim said he then sexually assaulted her in the nearby bushes and fled on a bicycle in the direction of the town of Raritan.

The victim described the man as between 5-feet-4-inches and 5-feet-6-inches, between 151 and 171 pounds with a medium to stocky build and in his 30s. She said he had short black hair, wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Payne request anyone with information relating to the sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

