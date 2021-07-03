Man wanted for Newark bank robbery: police

NEWARK — Police in Newark are trying to locate the suspect in a Saturday bank robbery in the city, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The incident took place at around 10 a.m. A man with a backpack walked into the Capital One on Springfield Avenue.

He then wrote a note on the withdrawal slip and handed it to the teller.

“I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt,” the note read.

The teller gave him money, including a dye pack before the man fled the scene, which was caught on camera.

The suspect left the bank, walking east on Springfield Avenue. When he walked beyond the bank property, the dye pack exploded. He then ran north on Blum Street.



The total amount of cash stolen, along with the dye pack, was $2,500. The dye pack contained $200. The final count of the cash stolen was $2,300.



Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

