Man wanted for attempting to purchase NJ child: police

TRENTON, N.J. — A man is wanted in New Jersey for attempting to purchase a child, state police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Hedden County Park in Morris County at around 2:22 p.m. A man approached a woman who was with her 2-year-old son and made multiple attempts to purchase the child.

After numerous failed attempts, the suspect met with two men described as being between the ages of 25 and 30 before leaving the park through the Park Heights Avenue gate in Dover Township.

The manis described as a having a gold tooth in his mouth, between the ages of 47 and 58, 5-feet 7-inches tall, wearing a white tee-shirt and a black baseball hat with a “RM” logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Park Police Detective Bureau at 862-325-7716. Anonymous tips are welcome.