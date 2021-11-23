NJ man wanted in bat attack that killed daughter, injured wife

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police and federal marshals are searching for a New Jersey man who is accused of fatally beating his adult daughter and injuring his wife with a baseball bat.

Camden County prosecutors say 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen has been missing since his wife, Sheri, called police to their Voorhees Township home early Monday.

According to a probable cause statement, Sheri Kelemen told officers she was awakened by her husband, who was beating her with the bat and saying “I can’t take it anymore.”

Their 22-year-old daughter, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten in her bed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital while officials described her mother’s condition as stable.

Gregory Keleman is charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Experts talk boosters as cases rise in NJ

Gloucester Township Starbucks employee tests positive for hepatitis A

CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna boosters

Holiday light show illuminates Newark

FBI investigating NJ plot in search for Jimmy Hoffa's remains

NJ's new push for boosters

More New Jersey

Crime

NYPD commissioner talks subway crime, Thanksgiving Day parade prep, NYPD leadership

Subway violence: Man stabbed to death on train near Penn Station

Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

Vandals arrested in Queens riots

Community reacts to vandalism in Queens

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter