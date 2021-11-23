NJ man wanted in bat attack that killed daughter, injured wife

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police and federal marshals are searching for a New Jersey man who is accused of fatally beating his adult daughter and injuring his wife with a baseball bat.

Camden County prosecutors say 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen has been missing since his wife, Sheri, called police to their Voorhees Township home early Monday.

According to a probable cause statement, Sheri Kelemen told officers she was awakened by her husband, who was beating her with the bat and saying “I can’t take it anymore.”

Their 22-year-old daughter, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten in her bed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital while officials described her mother’s condition as stable.

Gregory Keleman is charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.