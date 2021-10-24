Man stabbed woman to death inside her Washington Township home: officials

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man stabbed a woman to death inside a home they shared in Washington Township, New Jersey, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police were called to the home on Lexington Court just after midnight.

Arriving officers found Patrick Camilli on the floor on top of Mary Huber, who suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises, according to investigators.

Huber, 51, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Camilli, who had self-inflicted stab wounds, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said. He was later charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities said Camilli and Huber both lived at the home, however, they did not say what their relationship was.