Man stabbed woman to death inside her Washington Township home: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patrick Camilli (Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man stabbed a woman to death inside a home they shared in Washington Township, New Jersey, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police were called to the home on Lexington Court just after midnight. 

Arriving officers found Patrick Camilli on the floor on top of Mary Huber, who suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises, according to investigators.

Huber, 51, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Camilli, who had self-inflicted stab wounds, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said. He was later charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities said Camilli and Huber both lived at the home, however, they did not say what their relationship was.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ governor's race tightens as early voting begins

10th annual Montclair Film Festival

Murphy, Ciattarelli talk taxes at PIX11 forum

The Race for NJ Gov.: Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli

The Race for NJ Gov.: Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy

Paterson leads the way with NJ vaccinations

More New Jersey

Crime

Rochester teacher details alleged sexual assault by student

RCSD teacher details alleged sexual assault by student (FULL INTERVIEW)

Officer fires shot, Taser at man wielding two butcher knives in Manhattan

Officer fires gun after man threatens people with knives in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

4 men shot at East Flatbush deli: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter