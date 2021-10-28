Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

LITTLE FERRY, NJ — A house party that got out of control ended with a man dead in Little Ferry, marking the fourth homicide in two weeks in Bergen County, officials and neighbors said.

A 36-year-old man who lived on Abend Street was stabbed to death early Thursday, police said. He was found on the back porch.

The victim, who was a tenant of the home, had a number of people over for a late-night party, sources said. A man allegedly harassed a woman at the party. The party host was repeatedly stabbed with a broken bottle when he tried to intervene.

The suspect was in custody as of Thursday afternoon. He was arrested outside the home when responding officers arrived.

Officials in the county are now investigating four homicides in under two weeks. In Northvale, a nab allegedly used a hammer to kill his worker. In Washington Township, a woman was repeatedly stabbed in her home. And in Elmwood Park, an 81-year-old man was killed.

