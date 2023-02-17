NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death at a New Jersey basketball game Thursday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during a high school basketball tournament at the CURE Arena on Hamilton Ave, according to officials. Khalil Glanton, 22, was stabbed multiple times inside the arena, officials said.

First responders transported Glanton to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.