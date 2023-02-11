NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound in the hallway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.