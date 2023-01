NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Newark on Monday, authorities said.

Omar Rivera, a 38-year-old Belleville resident, was fatally shot in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Newark around 12:30 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.