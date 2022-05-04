MORRISTOWN, NJ (PIX11) — A man sexually assaulted a woman when she wouldn’t give him money on Tuesday, officials said.

The woman was on the Traction Line Recreation Trail around 3:40 p.m. when two men approached and asked for money, authorities said. When she didn’t give them anything, one of the men pushed the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other man stood by.

Investigators asked for help identifying the men. They’re both believe to be around 20 years of age. One man was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans. The other man was last seen wearing a black hat and a black hoodie with white lettering on the back.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743-7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).