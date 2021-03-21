Man screamed at Newark flight passenger, punched him several times

A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting two passengers on a flight from New Jersey to Florida last week that was diverted to South Carolina due the fracas.

Authorities said United Flight 728 took off shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday from Newark Liberty International Airport bound for Miami, but John Yurkovich began acting erratically, screamed at another passenger and punched him several times.

Several passengers intervened and restrained Yurkovich, one sustaining a broken nose. Yurkovich is charged with assault and criminal acts on an aircraft as well as a drug charge.

A message was sent Sunday to the attorney representing him.