Man posing as Uber driver sought in attempted sexual assault: NJ police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW JERSEY — Authorities have launched a search for a man accused of an attempted sexual assault while pretending to be an Uber driver.

The suspect, who posed as an Uber driver, was transporting the victim from New York City to Pennsylvania, the Summit Police Department in New Jersey said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

The driver allegedly exited on Route 78, stopping on Glenside Avenue, according to police.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle unharmed, police said.

The suspect drove off in a dark-colored sedan and was last seen heading west on Glenside Avenue, police said. The model and license plate of the vehicle were not known.

Summit police had no additional details available. 

