Man on Most Wanted list sentenced for killing of fiancée, dog at Newark home

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list is going to prison for killing his fiancée and her dog because he did not want her to know that he had lost his job.

A judge in New Jersey on Thursday sentenced 46-year-old Lamont Stephenson to 31 and a half years in prison. There is no possibility of parole.

Stephenson pleaded guilty in June to strangling Olga DeJesus and her dog, Lola, in 2014 in her Newark home.

He acknowledged in court that he killed her because he had lost his job and did not want to tell her.

Stephenson spent five years on the run until he was arrested in Maryland in 2019 and was charged with killing his girlfriend and her cat.