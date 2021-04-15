Man on ICE’s ’10 most wanted’ list for child porn conviction arrested in Newark

NEWARK — A man on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “10 most wanted” list was arrested in Newark Wednesday.

ICE agents arrested Anibal Garcia-Jerez Wednesday in Cliffside Park. He is a wanted felon from Guatemala, convicted of child endangerment involving production of child pornography, with outstanding warrants for violating parole and failing to register as a sex offender. This led to his placing on the “most wanted” list.

Garcia-Jerez was previously removed by ICE officers in 2018 after the completion of his sentencing. According to authorities, he later illegally reentered the U.S. He’s considered to be in ICE jurisdiction due to his felonies, for which he was convicted and sentenced in 2016. He had been sent back to Guatemala in July 2018.

“This is a clear case of an individual who, in addition to reentering the United States after being removed, poses a clear danger to the community, particularly our most vulnerable citizens: children,” said Field Officer Director John Tsoukaris, of ERO Newark. “The continuous and dedicated efforts of the courageous men and women of ERO led to this significant arrest.”