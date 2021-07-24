Man killed in Jersey City shooting: officials

JERSEY CITY — A man is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

At around 11 a.m., Jersey City police received a call for shots fired in the area of Grant Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raquan Bass, who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Cause and manner of death pending investigation by the medical examiner.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at their website. All information will be kept confidential.