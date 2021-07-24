Man killed in Jersey City shooting: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

JERSEY CITY — A man is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

At around 11 a.m., Jersey City police received a call for shots fired in the area of Grant Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raquan Bass, who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Cause and manner of death pending investigation by the medical examiner.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at their website. All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Large fire engulfs Carteret, NJ apartment complex

Vigil held for slain NJ mother killed by ex-boyfriend who abducted her, 2-year-old son

NJ 10-year-old wows in the kitchen

Fire destroys dozens of apartments in Carteret

NJ hot air balloon festival returns

NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning returns!

More New Jersey

Crime

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in just over an hour: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in span of an hour

Family of woman pushed down stairs speaks out

Man found dead in SI apartment building had ‘I touch little girls’ written on body: sources

Subway crime falls after NYPD officers flood system, MTA says

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter