Man in custody after 31-hour standoff with Newark police: officials

NEWARK — A man is in custody after what prosecutors in Essex County say was an over 31-hour standoff between the man and police in Newark Thursday and Friday.

Police executed a warrant just before 6 a.m. at the Clinton Place home of Hassan Grimsley, 42. The search warrant was related to an ongoing narcotics investigation that began in May. When police arrived, someone in the residence fired shots at the officers.

The officers took cover, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, before evacuating residents in other apartments and adjacent homes. At least eight people were sent to stay with other family members or at hotels.

For the next 30 hours, police and other local agencies — including mental health professionals, friends, family members and neighbors — were in constant contact with Grimsley, urging him to surrender. He continuously refused, officials said. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens claimed that Grimsley demanded they kill him because he was “not going back to jail.”

Finally, at around 12:55 p.m. Friday, officers engaged the suspect using what officials call “less lethal force” and were met with deadly force from Grimsley, who shot at the officers. Police then returned fire, hitting Grimsley.

Grimsley was taken to a hospital. His condition is currently unknown. None of the police officers or any civilians were injured. Grimsley has yet to be charged in the incident.