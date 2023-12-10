NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the Hackensack River in New Jersey on Saturday, officials said.

Police responded to the incident in the river near the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike at around 12:45 p.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecuto’s Office. The unidentified man’s body was pulled from the water and he was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m., officials said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

