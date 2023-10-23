NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man stabbed two people to death in a New Jersey park Saturday before killing himself, authorities said Monday.

Investigators found Gabriela De La Cruz Camero, 22, and Jesus Antonio-Salazar, 25, with multiple stab wounds in Feaster Park, near Handy Street and Throop Avenue, just after 11 p.m., police said. Antonio-Salazar died at the scene. Camero was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

A few hours after the gruesome discovery, police found Eduardo Mateo Lorenzo, 26, dead from an apparent suicide near 7 Pine St., less than a mile from Feaster Park, authorities said.

Investigators believe Lorenzo killed Camero and Antonio-Salazar before ending his life, police said. Lorenzo knew the victims but it was unclear what prompted the violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to

call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-

5217 or Detective Rosario at the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-

745-3289.

Tune in to PIX11 TV and PIX11.com/live weekdays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the latest news in your neighborhood — plus traffic, transit, and weather updates all morning long.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.