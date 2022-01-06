Man fatally shot, police officer injured in confrontation at Keansburg Pharmacy

KEANSBURG, N.J. — A confrontation at a pharmacy in New Jersey ended Thursday with a man fatally shot and a police officer injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the confrontation at the Keansburg Pharmacy, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. Authorities haven’t said how the officer was hurt or disclosed further details on the incident.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office declined comment on the matter, referring all questions to the state Attorney General’s office, which is the lead agency in shootings involving law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The names of the officer and the man who was killed were not disclosed, but no other injuries were reported.

