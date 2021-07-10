Man faces 10-year prison term in hit-run death of rival

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEHOLD, N.J. — An 85-year-old man faces a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a romantic rival 2 1/2 years ago in New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports that Johnny Westbrook of Asbury Park entered the plea Friday in the December 2018 death of 63-year-old Daniel Rivera.

Under questioning by his public defender, Westbrook acknowledged that he struck Rivera and dragged the victim for several feet, not stopping to offer aid.

Prosecutors say he will have to serve 85 percent of the 10-year term before being eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ cleans up after back-to-back storms

NJ toddler and mother allegedly abducted by boy's father

Elsa slams tri-state: JCP&L talks power outages in NJ amid storm

Tracking Elsa: Storm drenches NY, NJ Friday morning

Elsa drenches Long Island coast Friday morning

Elsa slams the Jersey Shore on Friday morning

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter