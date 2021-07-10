Man faces 10-year prison term in hit-run death of rival

FREEHOLD, N.J. — An 85-year-old man faces a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a romantic rival 2 1/2 years ago in New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports that Johnny Westbrook of Asbury Park entered the plea Friday in the December 2018 death of 63-year-old Daniel Rivera.

Under questioning by his public defender, Westbrook acknowledged that he struck Rivera and dragged the victim for several feet, not stopping to offer aid.

Prosecutors say he will have to serve 85 percent of the 10-year term before being eligible for parole.