The beach in Avon by the Sea, New Jersey (Credit: AIR11)

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. (PIX11) – A man drowned and a girl was pulled from the water at a New Jersey beach Friday morning, police said.

The tragic incident happened at the Sylvania Avenue Beach in Avon-by-the-Sea. A rescue team searched the waters for about 10 minutes before finding the girl and pulling her from the ocean, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

The second victim, a 39-year-old man from Teaneck, was found submerged in the water around 10 a.m. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two victims were related. Police did not provide additional details.