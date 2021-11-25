Man driving stolen car hits Newark home, sparking fire, authorities say

New Jersey

Newark police vehicle

Newark Police vehicle.

NEWARK, N.J. — A man driving a stolen car crashed into a home in New Jersey’s largest city, leaving the driver critically injured and sparking a fire that damaged the home, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash in Newark occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to a hospital where he was being treated for undisclosed injuries. His name wasn’t released.

No one in the home was injured.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

