JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — One of the residents of 269 Stegman Street in Jersey City stood helplessly as the single-family home burned uncontrollably shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

The blaze rose to three alarms before firefighters could get it under control.

Janice Williams said that before firefighters arrived on the scene, one of her relatives who also lived in the home had no choice but to jump out of a second-floor window to save her life.

“When I come back down, it was blazing orange flames,” said Williams.

Fire officials confirmed that the woman is recovering at Jersey City Medical Center.

But it was too late when firefighters rushed in to rescue a man on the second floor.

“They brought him out, trying to bring him back to life and stuff,” one neighbor told PIX11 News.

Fire officials confirmed the victim, later identified by relatives as 54-year-old Chris Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jersey City Fire Chief Stephan Drennan said the flames were so intense the roof collapsed, which made it even harder to keep the fire from consuming the adjacent home and church.

“It appears it started on the first floor and spread up throughout the building,” said Drennan.

It will be up to Jersey City Fire investigators to ultimately determine the cause of the fire.

Glenroy Martin, a church elder, said the minor damage inside the sanctuary takes a backseat to the tragedy next door.

“We didn’t get much damage, but somebody lost their life. So it’s a different thing,” said Martin.