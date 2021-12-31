Man dead in New Jersey home fire

EDISON, N.J. – A man was found dead after a fire broke out at New Jersey home Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to a residence along Plainfield Avenue in Edison Township around 10:30 a.m.

First responders arrived to find a man inside the residence, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.

The cause of death is under investigation.

No firefighters or police officers were injured, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edison Detective Jim Whalen of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7438 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.