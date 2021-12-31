Man dead in New Jersey home fire

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDISON, N.J. – A man was found dead after a fire broke out at New Jersey home Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to a residence along Plainfield Avenue in Edison Township around 10:30 a.m.

First responders arrived to find a man inside the residence, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.

The cause of death is under investigation.

No firefighters or police officers were injured, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edison Detective Jim Whalen of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7438 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Record-setting COVID case streak setting off alarms for NJ health officials

NJ towns combat record COVID spike with mask mandates

Small Business Spotlight: Le French Dad in Montclair

NJ cities tighten COVID measures with new mask, vaccine mandates

NJ ballerina makes an impact with new book

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter