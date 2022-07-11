NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– One man died and another was injured in a shooting in New Jersey early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police found two males, ages 21 and 25, with multiple gunshot wounds at Park Avenue and Carroll Street in Paterson at around 2:17 a.m., police said. The younger victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. The second victim is in stable condition.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this

incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact

the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.