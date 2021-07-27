Man gets life for killing NJ college student who mistook his car for Uber

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019. 

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019.

Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

