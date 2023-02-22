JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with murder in connection with the death of a beloved Jersey City teacher.

Cesar Santana, the estranged husband of Luz Hernandez, was previously charged with desecrating/concealing human remains. He was arrested in Miami and was extradited to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Hernandez, a mom of three, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said. Her body was found in a shallow grave.

Police are still looking for Leiner Miranda Lopez in connection with Hernandez’ death. He faces charges of desecrating/concealing human remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.