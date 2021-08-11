Man charged with attempted murder in NJ hotel shooting: officials

At least four people were hospitalized following a shooting at a New Jersey hotel July 12, 2021 (PIX11)

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man faces charges in connection to a shooting at a New Jersey hotel last month, officials said.

On July 12, authorities responded to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Woodbridge along US Highway 1 South in Iselin in Woodbridge Township just after 2:30 a.m., the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers located four men, all in their early 20s, being treated for apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Investigation determined Antoine Morgan, 25; Gasim Kromah, 26; Khalil Burns, 27; and Isaiah Gregory, 22, had attended a party at a hotel room in the establishment where the non-fatal shooting took place.

All four had been previously charged with weapons offenses in connection with the shooting, officials said.

Burns was later arrested on Aug. 10 and faces charges of attempted murder, authorities said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ratajczak at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Tighe at (732) 745- 4335.