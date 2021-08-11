Man charged with attempted murder in NJ hotel shooting: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ hotel shooting

At least four people were hospitalized following a shooting at a New Jersey hotel July 12, 2021 (PIX11)

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A man faces charges in connection to a shooting at a New Jersey hotel last month, officials said.

On July 12, authorities responded to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Woodbridge along US Highway 1 South in Iselin in Woodbridge Township just after 2:30 a.m., the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers located four men, all in their early 20s, being treated for apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Investigation determined Antoine Morgan, 25; Gasim Kromah, 26; Khalil Burns, 27; and Isaiah Gregory, 22, had attended a party at a hotel room in the establishment where the non-fatal shooting took place.

All four had been previously charged with weapons offenses in connection with the shooting, officials said.

Burns was later arrested on Aug. 10 and faces charges of attempted murder, authorities said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ratajczak at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Tighe at (732) 745- 4335.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Jalapeno Cycling in Bloomfield

NJ. Gov. Murphy stands by school mask mandate despite protests

NJ schools mask mandate: Teachers’ union backs, Republicans slam Murphy decision

Hoboken considers proposal to incentivize restaurants, bars to require vaccines for customers

NJ to mandate students wear masks in school this fall

Overturned truck blocks multiple lanes of I-80/I-95 near GWB

More New Jersey

Crime

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter