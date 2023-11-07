NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A Somerville man is facing arson charges after intentionally setting fire to an apartment building last month, prosecutors said.

Dashawn Holmes, 40, is accused of setting fire to an East Main Street apartment on Oct. 25. Firefighters rushed to the scene and discovered Holmes, a tenant of the building, unconscious on the floor, prosecutors said.

The Somerville Fire Marshall responded to the scene and determined the fire to be suspicious in nature, prosecutors said. An investigation later revealed Holmes had set the fire himself.

Holmes was later arrested on Oct. 30 in Toms River and charged with third-degree arson.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.