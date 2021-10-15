Man charged for abuse of 3-month-old that led to shaken baby syndrome: officials

NEW JERSEY — A man accused of abusing an infant in his care was arrested Friday in New Jersey.

Bergen County officials said Nelson Ventura Delacruz, 31, of Garfield, New Jersey, was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into injuries sustained by a three-month-old child brought to a New Jersey hospital earlier this month.

According to authorities, The child suffered from significant injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, and were related to a history of ongoing abuse.

Officials said the child was in the care and custody of Delacruz at the time the injuries were sustained.

Delacruz was taken to a local jail facility pending a court appearance. The child was discharged from the hospital and is now home, officials said.