NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was charged after a police-involved shooting in Newark on Monday morning, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Officials said police got a call of a domestic dispute in an apartment in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue around 4 a.m. According to prosecutors Hakeem Murchison, 30, was approached by police in the hallway. Murchison allegedly fired a weapon at officers, missing both officers. Police returned fire and hit Murchison, prosecutors said.

Murchison was charged with aggravated assault and two additional weapon charges, according to prosecutors. Murchison is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.