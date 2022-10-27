PLAINSBORO, N.J. (PIX11) — A man charged with murdering his co-worker in August 2019 is now being charged in a murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey, the Middlesex County prosecutor said Thursday.

Kenneth Saal, 30, allegedly killed his co-worker, Carolyn Byington, 26, in her apartment while she was on her lunch break in June 2019. Prosecutors said they were asked to do a wellness check on Byington and found her dead in her home.

Saal was arrested on a litany of charges, including:

first-degree murder

burglary in the second degree

endangering an injured victim

hindering one’s own apprehension in the third-degree

burglary in the third-degree

possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third-degree

staking in the fourth-degree

tampering with evidence in the fourth-degree

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He is scheduled to appear in court for these charges in December. However, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is adding more charges after a tip about a scheme Saal allegedly attempted to bring doubt to his guilt.

On Oct. 13, the prosecutor’s office got a letter saying Saal was conspiring to commit a copycat

murder to create doubt about his guilt. Detectives found that Saal was offering an inmate, who he thought was getting released from jail soon, $15,000 to commit a murder to exonerate him, officials said.

Saal is now being charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit Murder, second-degree conspiracy to tamper with a witness, and second-degree conspiracy to hinder his own prosecution, on top of his other charges above.

His next hearing is scheduled for Friday in Middlesex County Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is

asked to call Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office

at (732) 745-3330.