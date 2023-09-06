NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man has been arrested for dropping chemical dye into the pools of other residents by using his drone, police said.

Patrick Spina 4th, 45, of Absecon was charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief Friday regarding several incidents, police said.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 13 when a homeowner noticed a drone hovering over their pool and the pool had turned into a startling shade of green, police said. Similar complaints were reported at other locations including the Quality Inn in Galloway Township.

Police investigation revealed that the substance dropped from the drone into the pools was Sea Dye, used by sea rescue services, and caused extensive damage to the affected pools. Authorities, in a joint investigation, were able to track the drone’s path back to a New Jersey business owned by Spina.

