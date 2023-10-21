NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (PIX11) – Police have arrested the driver who allegedly hit an 11-year-old boy while he was crossing the street in North Bergen.

Julio Seoane-Alamo, 57, of North Bergen, has been arrested and charged with assault by Auto, endangering the welfare of a child, and endangering an injured victim, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8:15 a.m., police said. A video released by police shows a Gray Ford Explorer with tinted windows and New Jersey plates running into the boy while he was in the middle of a crosswalk.

A woman pushing a stroller is seen helping the boy out after the car flees the scene.

Seoane-Alamo was also hit with several traffic citations including, reckless driving, failure to Yield to a pedestrian with the right of way, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.

