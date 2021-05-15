Man admits stabbing 2 during Labor Day beach brawl in NJ

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — A Newark man who stabbed two New York men during a Labor Day beach brawl at the Jersey Shore last year pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

Juwan Roman entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with Ocean County prosecutors. He faces up to seven years in state prison when he’s sentenced July 9.

Roman was 17 when the fight occurred in Point Pleasant Beach. But he eventually agreed to have the case moved to adult court in exchange for prosecutors dropping attempted murder charges.

Authorities said Roman and the two victims were fighting over a girl. The victims suffered serious injuries.