Man admits stabbing 2 during Labor Day beach brawl in NJ

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
a jail cell

File photo of jail cell

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — A Newark man who stabbed two New York men during a Labor Day beach brawl at the Jersey Shore last year pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

Juwan Roman entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with Ocean County prosecutors. He faces up to seven years in state prison when he’s sentenced July 9.

Roman was 17 when the fight occurred in Point Pleasant Beach. But he eventually agreed to have the case moved to adult court in exchange for prosecutors dropping attempted murder charges.

Authorities said Roman and the two victims were fighting over a girl. The victims suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ Gov. Murphy keeping mask mandate in most indoor settings; intends to end public health emergency

How states and businesses are handling the CDC mask guidelines

NJ doctor talks new CDC mask guidance, getting vaccinated

NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

NJ relaxes more COVID restrictions

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter