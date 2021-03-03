Man accused of sexually assaulting child in NJ home: officials

Authorities arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a New Jersey home for nearly two years.

Salvador Navarro, 35, was charged for sexual offenses against a child between the ages of 13 and 16 that took place at a residence in Haledon between February 2018 and November 2019, authorities said.

Navarro was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contant and endangering the welfare of a child.

If found guilty, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault charges, three to five years for criminal sexual contact charges and 5 to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.