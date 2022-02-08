Man accused of burning NJ hospital worker found dead in apparent suicide

New Jersey

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help finding Nicholas Pagano and the vehicle pictured above. (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

HACKENSACK, NJ (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking and severely burning a New Jersey hospital worker inside a break room on Monday was found dead on Tuesday morning, according to the Bergan County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Hackensack University Medical Center worker suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches. She was treated in the emergency room and then transferred to another hospital. Prosecutors described the 54-year-old worker’s condition on Tuesday as “stable.”

The alleged assailant, Nicholas Pagano, fled the hospital and was wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Waterford Township around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police got a 911 call about the assault around 5:15 a.m. on Monday. A preliminary investigation revealed Pagano burned the woman and struck her with a wrench, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NY expected to renew school mask mandate, as NJ, CT plan to drop it

NJ hospital worker attacked, burned in break room; manhunt on for potentially armed and dangerous suspect

NJ ending state mask mandate in schools

Navy SEAL trainee from NJ dead after 'Hell Week' training

Paterson officials zero in on 4th ward where violence is on the rise

Parents flock to NJ teacher's YouTube videos

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter