Man, 85, sentenced in 2018 hit-and-run death of rival in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J. — An 85-year-old man was sentenced to prison for the fatal hit-and-run of a romantic rival in New Jersey nearly three years ago.

Johnny Westbrook of Asbury Park was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Monday. Before becoming eligible for parole, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence, under the state’s No Early Release Act.

Westbrook pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in July in the December 2018 death of 63-year-old Daniel Rivera.

Westbrook admitted that he drove his vehicle to a local store where Rivera, a fellow tenant in his building, had just gone and waited for several minutes, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

When Rivera left the store, Westbrook drove along the sidewalk, striking Rivera and dragging him several feet before fleeing, resulting in the victim’s death, authorities said.

Investigation determined Westbrook and Rivera were involved in a physical altercation a month before the incident because Westbrook had been jealous over the victim’s relationship with a woman.

Westbrook’s vehicle was found parked a few hundred feet from the scene.

Contributed reporting by Associated Press.

