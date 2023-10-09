NEW MILFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a New Jersey home on Saturday, officials said.

Officers were doing a wellness check when they found Giovanni “John” Emmolo, 80, and Marina Perez, 56, with gunshot wounds in the home on Myrtle Avenue in New Milford at around 4:15 p.m., prosecutors said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Milford Police Department are investigating the incident.