PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Three people, including a 79-year-old man, were shot in Paterson over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Police were called to the corner of Clinton and North Main streets around 3:38 p.m. on Sunday. The 79-year-old, as well as a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds, according to prosecutors.

The victims were rushed to a hospital. No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning. The motive for the shooting remained unclear.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.