HACKENSACK, N.J. (PIX11) — Two people died in an apparent domestic incident at a nursing home in New Jersey Saturday, authorities said.

Police found Patricia Zaccario, 73, and Michael Zaccario, 76, with gunshot wounds inside the Care Point Wellington facility on Union Street in Hackensack at around 9 a.m., prosecutors said.

Investigators said the incident is believed to be domestic and no other suspects are being sought.

No other information was immediately available.