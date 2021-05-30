Man, 73, missing for 2 days found in water in NJ marshland

LANOKA HARBOR, N.J. —A 73-year-old man missing for two days in New Jersey was found by searchers in several inches of water in a wooded marshland near his home and was taken to a medical center for evaluation, authorities said.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Lacey Township man — who has both dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — was reported missing Saturday almost 48 hours after he walked away from his home.

He was found at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday “lying on his back in several inches of water and was unable to move,” but was conscious and able to speak, police said.