SECAUCUS, New Jersey (PIX11) — A 72-year-old man died when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in New Jersey late Sunday night, officials said Monday.

Authorities found John Meisenburg critically injured in a third-floor unit after responding to the blaze at Meadow Lane in Secaucus just before midnight, officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries about three hours later.

The fire and heavy smoke started in the second-floor apartment before it spread, prosecutors said. The fire did not appear to be suspicious but the investigation remained ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave a tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.