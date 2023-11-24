ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving in Elizabeth, N.J., according to officials.

Gerard Manning, 30, from Elizabeth, was arrested in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Victoria Myers, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca.

Manning was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials.

Elizabeth Police officers responded to a report of a homicide Thursday morning at Mravlag Manor, officials said. Authorities found Myers dead at the scene.

After a quick joint investigation, officials said Manning was found to be a suspect.

“I want to assure the public that the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and our partner law enforcement agencies remain committed to tirelessly pursuing those who threaten the safety and security of the communities we serve,” Daniel said.

This is an ongoing active investigation, and anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-370-4318, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-603-7116 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Tom Gaines at 908-418-6434.

