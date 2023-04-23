JERSEY CITY, N.J.(PIX11) — A 23-year-old man was shot to death in a smoke shop in Jersey City Sunday morning, prosecutors said.

Authorities found the victim, Khalil King, with a gunshot wound inside the store at 152 Danforth Ave. in Jersey City at around 12 a.m.,officials said. The North Carolina resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.