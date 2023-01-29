PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said.

Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene.

Their injuries were not considered fatal. Both women were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A third victim, a 44-year-old man from Paterson, arrived at a hospital a short time later for treatment, officials said. His injury was also not considered life threatening.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.