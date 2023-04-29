NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– An event to raise money for Make-A-Wish New Jersey took place today.

The goal was to raise money to grant children with illnesses a special wish. Around 600 people participated in Saturday’s Walk and Roll for Wishes event at American Dream in East Rutherford.

One of the people taking part was 19-year-old Alayna Riozzi-Bodine.

She was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma when she was in her senior year of high school. She received a wish from the foundation and took a trip to Kauai with her family. “Having that time as a family after everything I’ve been through and just as a family going through that it was so therapeutic. It was almost life-changing in a way. Having that time with them,” Alayna said.

The event was hosted by Make-A-Wish New Jersey which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Almost 12 thousand wishes have been granted in New Jersey since the chapter’s inception.

Tom Weatherall President of Make-A-Wish said what makes today extra special is that it is occurring on world wish day, the day we celebrate the founding of Make-A-Wish and its powerful seemingly simple but powerful mission.