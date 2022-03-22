PISCATAWAY, NJ (PIX11) — Smoke billowed over Piscataway on Tuesday as residents reported hearing explosions from a fire.

The 911 call for the blaze at a Pepsi facility came in just after 6:30 p.m., officials saidl No injuries have been reported.

Officials said it was a “major structural fire” and asked residents to avoid New Brunswick Avenue, Carlton Avenue and Lakeview Avenue. People were asked to avoid travel.

“On Tuesday evening, a fire started outside of the Pepsi plant and warehouse in Piscataway, NJ. Details of how the fire started will be investigated,” a Pepsi spokesperson said. “First responders are on-site working to ensure the fire is controlled and quickly put out. All employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.