PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – A longtime diner in Paterson has closed after more than 40 years in business.

Nicholas Diner hosted its last lunch on Wednesday. The diner, located at 88 East Railway Ave., was an institution in Paterson for more than four decades.

“The Nicholas Diner has been more than just a place to enjoy a delicious meal; it has served as a gathering spot for generations of Patersonians,” the City of Paterson said. “For over four decades, it has welcomed thousands of families, friends, and visitors from all walks of life, fostering a sense of togetherness that has become synonymous with the city.”

The owners, who have decided to retire, thanked their loyal customers during the diner’s final lunch.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh was on hand to honor the owners during the final lunch Wednesday.